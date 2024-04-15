LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the injured individual to an area hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said the scene is still active and residents are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

