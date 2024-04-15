LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot at a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

According to BSO, the shooting happened at the drive-thru of Dunkin’ Donuts. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

“When the shooting occurred, occurred outside, again, in the drive-thru area said BSO Spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “Now luckily, during all of this, no one else was injured. This happened at around 8:30 this morning when people are getting their coffee, getting their breakfast and heading to work, and could’ve been much worse.”

Paramedics transported the injured individual to an area hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

Deputies said that the alleged shooter is an employee of Dunkin’ Donuts and are currently searching for him.

Their identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the scene is still active and residents are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

