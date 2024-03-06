FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was injured in a rollover wreck in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 400 block of Northeast 13th Street, next to an oil change business, Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue crews had to cut into the car to extricate the trapped driver from the overturned BMW M3.

The driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.