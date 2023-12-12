PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the scene in the area of University Drive and Pasadena Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue crews placed the victim on a gurney.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

The suspect attempted to the flee the scene but was taken into custody by officers.

