CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Coral Springs after one person was killed in a shooting.

Coral Springs Police arrived at the Club Lake Point Apartments located at 225 Lakeview Drive, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the body was covered.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. After attempting to render aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured luggage at the parking lot.

A gun, police said, was found at the parking lot.

One person is speaking to detectives as they work to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.