FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An ongoing investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has revealed new details regarding an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred on Dec. 11 at approximately 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Southwest 25th Avenue in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

FLPD received four calls for service from family members reporting a man now identified as 22-year-old Jalen Moore.

According to officers, the family informed them that Moore was experiencing a mental health crisis and armed himself with a firearm and suicidal while inside the home with other family members, including an infant.

Dispatchers were made aware of the situation, and when they arrived, they said Moore exited his home holding his brother hostage at gunpoint.

Officers attempted to give Moore repeated commands to drop the gun. Moore ignored them and continued to threaten his brother’s life, as well as the officers’.

The situation escalated, and three officers, Detective Steven Smith, Officer Jose Lopez, and Officer Danie Rissone, fired their weapons to protect the lives of Moore’s brother and the other officers present.

Moore’s brother was able to safely escape, but Moore was struck, leading police to render life-saving aid.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue then arrived and transported Moore to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The three officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation conducted by the FLPD Office of Internal Affairs.

“[Moore] was transported by FLFR to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased,” said Major Patrick Hart of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “The hostage was not physically harmed during this incident. Additionally, no officers were injured. Here is a photo of the gun Moore had during the incident. The gun was determined to be loaded and functional. In accordance with department policy, the three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard protocol following any officer-involved shooting.”

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.