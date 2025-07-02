WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police Department units responded to a call reporting a possible shooting at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 25 Northeast 26th Street and Andrews Avenue.

“Shots fired, shots fired, 26th Street in Wilton Manors,” said a dispatcher.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where a heavy police presence closed off roads in the area. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Forensic Response Unit arrived to assist in gathering evidence.

Police tape, as well as a large pool of blood, was seen in front of a home, which appears to be the focus of the investigation.

Neighbors of the otherwise quiet community now wonder what led up to the violent confrontation.

“I was thinking it was fireworks,” said Diego, a neighbor. “Nonstop. Like, five, six. Some lady was screaming. I know there’s a couple that lived there and was friends with the neighbors. I don’t know if they were involved or not.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

Officials closed the roads at Northeast 26th Street and North Andrews Avenue as they investigated the shooting.

“Officers responded to a residence, and officers were involved in a shooting,” said an official. “That’s all we can say at this time.”

Wilton Police has referred 7News to BSO for more information, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who will take over the investigation as is protocol for all police-involved shootings.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.