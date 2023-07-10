HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a shooter continues Monday after a victim remains in critical condition after being shot in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the area of Fillmore Street, near North 26th Avenue, Sunday afternoon, after they received a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area at around 3:00 p.m.

The home is believed to be a vacation property.

“We see police patrolling during the day, during the night so we feel pretty safe. This house doesn’t really bring good news for the neighborhood,” said Christophe Barbier, who lives nearby.

Responding officers arrived at a home to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Barbier said he sees a lot of activity in the house with people constantly coming and going.

It has not been confirmed if the home is linked to the shooting or if it just happen to occur in front of the property.

Detectives said an altercation between two people led to the gunfire. They are investigating the incident as a possible attempted homicide.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

