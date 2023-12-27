TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after the devastating fire that claimed the life of 29-year-old Keera Brabham, detectives are intensifying efforts to uncover more details surrounding the incident. The fire occurred in her apartment unit at Versailles Gardens Condominium.

On Wednesday morning, investigators canvassed the neighborhood, going door to door, seeking information from residents.

Keera’s family, still reeling from the loss, expressed deep sorrow and highlighted her dedication to providing for her 4-year-old son.

“She was raising him the way a man should be raised,” said Curtis Brabham, the victim’s father.

She even ventured into entrepreneurship, opening her own business earlier this year.

“She ran her own business, she cared about her clients, she cared a lot for her 4-year-old son. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for him and that’s why she works so hard to provide for him,” said Stephanie Gladman, Brabham’s sister.

The tragedy unfolded around 3:30 am on Tuesday, just hours after Keera had celebrated Christmas with her family. A fire broke out in her apartment, with neighbors reporting hearing loud noises before the incident.

There are suspicions surrounding the fire, as Keera’s family revealed her car is missing. They believe there might be more to the incident than meets the eye.

Despite the multitude of questions, the family finds solace in the fact that Keera’s 4-year-old son was not in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Although family members believe the incident to be suspicious, officials are not confirming that this was a homicide.

