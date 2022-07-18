FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than four dozen people from an international volunteer group rolled up their sleeves and got to work cleaning up beaches in Fort Lauderdale.

Over 50 young adult workers and university students from the student volunteer group Save the Earth from A to Z, or ASEZ, partnered Sunday with the City of Fort Lauderdale in an effort to clean up Fort Lauderdale Beach and the Las Olas Beach area.

ASEZ is a university student branch of the World Mission Society Church of God. The international group is present in 185 countries, and organizers said their mission is to help make communities safe.

“We are just really interested in showing the heart of a mother throughout the community here,” said organizer Jesse Conn. “That’s really what we’re trying to do, just show love to our community so that we are able to clean up the area.”

Sunday’s event was one of over 6,000 cleanups that the World Mission Society Church of God has planned in communities around the world.

