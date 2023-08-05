FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new science exhibit in downtown Fort Lauderdale is allowing children to uncover a fascinating world.

The Museum of Discovery and Science has officially inaugurated Discovery Spot, a hands-on exhibit for children 6 and under to explore the wonders of the Florida ecosystem.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony gave the exhibit’s first participants a chance to interact with the 4,000-square-foot learning space.

“This is a place to make discoveries, to climb, to splash, to squeal, to laugh,” said Joe Cox, the museum’s president and CEO.

The new exhibit is now open to children and families with museum admission.

