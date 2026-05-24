FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida took part in Inter Miami’s Dream Cup this weekend.

The soccer team partnered with UNICEF to build a soccer village throughout the Inter Miami CF Stadium Concourse in Fort Lauderdale.

It featured photo booths, DJs, and food trucks.

“So there’s no limits, because you’re able to not only educate yourself on what could be possible, but you’re able to interact with individuals that inspire you. And so by playing you’re able to get out into the environment, you’re able to try new things and find passions, and ultimately strive for the dreams that you’ve always had,” said an attendee.

The partnership between UNICEF and Inter Miami will help raise money for programs in Argentina, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico.

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