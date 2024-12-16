FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday fun took over a professional soccer field in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami on Sunday hosted its holiday open house at Chase Stadium.

The team welcomed season ticket holders and those considering becoming members. Guests got to kick it with players and take festive pictures.

“This means a lot, having our supporters come out on this field, standing with us. these players,” said Inter Miami defender Tyler Hall. “It’s amazing for them and us.”

Inter Miami had a record-breaking season. The team finished with the best scoring record in Major League Soccer history.

