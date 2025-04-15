FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami Football Club and Royal Caribbean are teaming up again for another year of granting wishes.

Twenty-three Make-A-Wish children took part of the four day wish-granting experience from April 12 to 15.

Kids got to experience what it’s like taking questions at a post-game press conference from the players, who became reporters for the day.

Fafà Picault asked the kids what they would do for a goal celebration.

“Messi,” Tyler, one of the kids, answered.

Before sitting down to field questions, the kids got to watch the team practice and take a photo with the team on the field.

“It was amazing. It was a dream come true to be able to be surrounded by the stadium and a place with so much atmosphere,” another kid said.

“My favorite moment was taking a selfie with the team and just watching the whole practice,” Antonio Martino said.

When others were asked what the best part of meeting the team was, many of the kids had similar answers, which caused the players to laugh.

“Taking a selfie with Messi,” they said.

The kids also fielded more serious questions when Picault asked them what superpower they would want.

“Never getting sick, like permanently good health,” one kid responded.

The memories made throughout the day were special for the kids and the players alike.

“it was just a beautiful experience overall, I think there’s so many things in life that are bigger than football,” Yannick Bright said.

“It was a powerful event,” Picault said. “Today was about making them happy and it was their day and we loved it.”

This marks the second full-team Make-A-Wish initiative held by Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean since September 2024.

Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean are honored to uphold the promise they made at the inception of their partnership: to create memorable experiences for families and fans everywhere.

