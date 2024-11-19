FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter-Miami CF treated veterans to an awesome time for the holidays.

The team hosted a private tournament in honor of both Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving, titled “For Those Who Serve and Serving Those Who Serve Us on Tuesday.

100 first responders and military members got a chance to play with the pros, joining teams led by Inter-Miami coaches, in a show of heartfelt gratitude.

“I just want to say thank you for all the sacrifices that each and every one of you makes on a daily basis. For us to be able to be in the position to do what I love, for us to do what we love on the field. It doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Inter Miami CF Defender Julia Gressel.

After the tournament, vets and their families were treated to a special Thanksgiving lunch served by the team’s players, coaches and staff.

