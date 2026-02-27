PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The innocent driver who was caught in the middle of a police pursuit that led to a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Plantation has died, authorities said, leading to a woman’s arrest.

Drivers along the Florida Turnpike came to a full stop when they witnessed the killer rush-hour collision along the southbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

Cameras captured police officers with their guns drawn as they moved in on a white Ford F-250 truck that, investigators said, was stolen.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pursuit began in Deerfield Beach. As Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were trying to get the truck to stop, the woman behind the wheel slammed into a BSO cruiser, as she continued to evade authorities and got on the Turnpike.

Deputies said the woman driving this stolen F-250 also hit a Coconut Creek Police officer’s cruiser and kept going before being slammed into the wall along the Turnpike near Mile Marker 58.

“They did the [Precision Immobilization Technique] maneuver, where they tip the back of the vehicle and get it to turn sideways. It did, and crashed into the wall there. They took a person into custody,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

7News cameras captured the woman being taken out of a BSO deputy cruiser in handcuffs and then placed onto a stretcher.

Paramedics with Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the woman to to Broward Health Medical Center. She was seen wearing a neck brace as she was wheeled into thew hospital.

The victim’s black Nissan sedan was pinned against the Turnpike wall as a result of the crash. Troopers said the driver died.

The investigation stretching late into Thursday night. Troopers shut down the southbound lanes at Sunrise Boulevard as they attempted to piece together what happened, causing serious delays for drivers.

Motorist Ralph Livingston said he had to come help his niece, who was stuck in traffic.

“She was stopped on the Turnpike, something went on on the Turnpike and, you know, unfortunately, she’s stopped, and I’m going to assist her now,” he said. “She thought she was going to make it here to the gas station, but unfortunately, she didn’t.”

The driver of the pickup was arrested. As of Friday morning, it remains unclear what charges she’s facing.

Both the BSO deputy and Coconut Creek officer whose cruisers were hit were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

