PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A once lonely and injured puppy is on the mend after having its leg amputated following emergency surgery to save its life.

On Monday, law enforcement officers were dispatched to an abandoned building’s parking lot in Pembroke Pines following reports of an injured stray dog. Upon arrival, an officer discovered a small puppy, approximately 3-4 months old, battered and dragging its rear leg.

The puppy, later named Maverick, was taken to Pooches in Pines’ emergency veterinary facility for immediate treatment.

Following a series of tests, it was revealed that Maverick sustained a tibia fracture and a fibula fracture. Additionally, the young canine was found to have multiple infected wounds and lacerations across its body.

A veterinarian suspected that the injuries were caused by a hard blow, and they had been left untreated for some time, leading to infection and tissue decay. Maverick was put on a cocktail of medications, received IV fluids, and had a catheter inserted.

As much as they wanted to save Maverick’s leg, the risk of infection spreading was too high. In addition to the fractures, his legs had deep wounds that were badly infected, with necrotic tissue. Surgery to repair the fractures would increase the chances of infection and make his recovery even more challenging.

On Thursday, a decision was made and Maverick underwent amputation surgery.

According to doctors, the surgery went well and Maverick’s recovery can begin.

Maverick is currently on painkillers and antibiotics and is being monitored before he is allowed to go to a new home.

It is expected that Maverick will remain in the hospital for a few more days to regain his strength. Once he was out of the hospital, he will need a foster home where he could recuperate.

If you would like to donate to Maverick’s recovery, click here.

