LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured puppy was captured being dropped off by an anonymous person on surveillance video on the doorstep of a Broward animal rescue organization.

The drop-off occurred early Monday morning off the 8700 block and Commercial Boulevard.

Staffers at the organization said the puppy, just six weeks old, named Bubbles suffered a leg, jaw, and skull fracture and a broken rib.

“As you can see there’s a leg fracture. They splinted it and then they took more x-rays. There’s something going on with the neck where a vertebrae is popping up. There’s possible skull fracture and jaw fracture and possible broken rib,” said Kathy Bieniek with Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

She said the injured puppy was immediately taken to an emergency veterinarian where x-rays were performed.

Radiologists won’t confirm how much treatment is needed but it will likely be in the tens of thousands.

“There’s no infection set in, so this is definitely abuse. They did something to this dog,” said Bieniek. “He got some medication, some pain meds.”

Due to the jaw fracture, Bubbles has to be fed through a syringe since it hasn’t been opening its mouth.

Bieniek said that the puppy’s injuries prevented it from walking into the open road of Commercial Boulevard.

“Thank God the puppy could not move to go into the middle of Commercial Boulevard, which is extremely busy, and just left the dog there,” she said.

The organization said this is the second time in a few days that an injured puppy is dropped off at their doorstep. Camel, the other pup, had lots of injuries.

“Three breaks in two back legs and some old ones that have healed. The orthopedic doctor, I think, the specialist had sent the radiologist a quote for about $8,000 for surgery,” said Bieniek.

She said it is upsetting that people can be this cruel to animals.

“They are innocent and to be treated that way, these people are monsters. They have no place to be around. They should be behind bars. It’s really upsetting,” said Bieniek.

The recovery effort of these two puppies will cost upwards of a thousands dollars for the organization. So they are asking for the community’s help.

To donate to this animal rescue, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.