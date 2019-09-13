Injured Pembroke Pines Police officer transferred to rehab facility

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer injured in a cruiser crash has been transferred from the hospital to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation facility.

Sgt. John Baker was injured in a cruiser crash while on duty on Aug. 10, which left him unconscious.

According to police, Baker has not yet regained consciousness, but his responsiveness and range of motion have shown some improvement.

At this time, he is being transferred to a rehabilitation facility that specializes in traumatic brain injuries. Our agency has high hopes that Sergeant Baker will regain consciousness in the near future so that he can move towards the next phase of his recovery. 2/ — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 13, 2019

He was on duty at the time of the crash.

