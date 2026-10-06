DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A professional driver made a pit stop at a South Florida school.

IndyCar champion and DHL driver Alex Palou held a pep rally at Dania Elementary on Tuesday.

Palou and DHL also donated backpacks filled with supplies and books donated by Scholastics to all the students at the event as part of DHL’s commitment to local education.

The children also conducted a newscast where they were able to interview DHL officials and Palou.

“Everybody was excited and happy when they came into the classroom. Everybody was clapping,” said student Kyra Pachigar.

Palou said it was a great to spend time with the children and seeing their smiles.

“Seeing their passion and seeing how happy they got to celebrate something like this and me having a successful year on track and being able to celebrate with them and to give them those backpacks was super cool,” said Palou.

The school also received a $10,000 check along with 14 bikes and helmets.

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