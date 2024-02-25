BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A gala recognizing excellence returned to South Florida this weekend.

Leaders from the automotive industry were honored at the International Automotive Excellence Gala, held at The Boca Raton, Saturday night.

Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, said the event raises money for a good cause.

“This event is about raising money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County by honoring living legends in the auto industry, from racing to car dealers to team owners to manufacturers,” she said.

“So Rick Case, Rita Case started this 17 years ago. They had a car show, raised a lot of money for the Boys & Girls Club,” said Chris Gentile, co-CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Channel 7 was well represented tonight with 7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez in attendance.

