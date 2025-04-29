FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have identified a case of tuberculosis at a South Florida school.

Florida Department of Health and Broward County officials identified an individual with active tuberculosis, TB, at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The disease is an infectious bacterial infection that can infect the lungs.

The principal for Dillard High School sent a message to parents that said an individual with TB was recently on campus.

It has not been confirmed if the individual was a student or staff member, however anybody who may have been in direct contact with that individual has been informed.

Broward health officials said they will be on-site to provide testing for anyone that was contacted.

