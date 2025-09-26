PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - An independent report found the Broward Sheriff’s office had every right to fire a deputy for his inaction during a Parkland school shooting.

Edward Eason served with BSO for 18 years when he was terminated in late 2018.

According to an independent arbitrator’s report, he arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, heard gunfire, but instead of trying to find the gunman, he drove away.

Eason appealed his firing but the arbitrator determined he failed to perform his duties during an active-shooter situation.

