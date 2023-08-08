PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An independent investigation into the conduct of a Pembroke Park commissioner has uncovered a pattern of hostility following multiple accusations against City Commissioner and former mayor, Geoffrey Jacobs.

The investigation, conducted by an outside firm, shed light on Jacobs’ engagement in volatile and inappropriate behavior.

The revelations include instances of sending media with homophobic content to a former town attorney, who openly identifies as gay. These actions have ignited a firestorm of controversy, leaving city officials and residents calling for a response to address the commissioner’s actions.

Melissa Anderson, the former town attorney on the receiving end of the offensive media, has expressed her disappointment and demanded accountability.

“Please either apologize to me or don’t say anything because for you to say that you didn’t mean to send that video and then to send it to the town manager is ridiculous and pathetic,” she exclaimed in a meeting.

Eric Morrissette, the Vice Mayor of Pembroke Park, echoed Anderson’s sentiment, revealing that there may be even more instances of concerning behavior that have yet to come to light. Morrissette commented, “There’s a lot more that hasn’t been documented.”

With the independent investigation now concluded, the immediate course of action for the city commissioners remains uncertain.

