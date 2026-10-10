LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are now investigating after an incident on a street in Lauderhill ended in debris on the roadway.

The incident took place on North State Road 7 on Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured investigators as they gathered bags of evidence and police vehicles at the scene.

Scattered debris and shoes were left on the street following the incident.

Authorities have not released any further information as of Saturday morning.

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