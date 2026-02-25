POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of incarcerated adult students got a celebratory graduation ceremony in Broward.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward County Public Schools officials put together the ceremony to celebrate the students’ finishing their required courses to earn a GED diploma.

Each student got to don their cap and gown as they walked across the stage to proudly receive their diplomas.

So far in 2026, 31 incarcerated students have received their GED diplomas, and five others have earned high school diplomas.

