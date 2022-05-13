DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some distinguished graduates from Nova Southeastern University have a prescription for success.

The newly minted graduates from NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine made history on Friday as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The group at the Davie campus is the college’s inaugural graduating class.

Dr. George Hanbury II, NSU’s president, praised the graduating class during his commencement speech.

“Now, what’s more appropriate of who’s going to swim faster, jump higher and dominate than these 700 graduates today?” he said.

Hanbury then encouraged graduates to raise their arms in NSU’s trademark slogan.

“One, two, three: fins up, everybody. All right, I think you qualify for the final test,” he said. “Congratulations, Class of 2022.”

NSU is one of only four universities in the nation to have both an M.D. and a D.O. medical school. D.O. stands for doctor of osteopathic medicine. Those physicians provide manual medicine therapies, such as spinal manipulation or massage therapy, as part of their treatment.

