NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony took to social media to express his views on stalled contract negotiations with the City of Deerfield Beach.

In the video posted Monday, Tony zeroed in on Deerfield Beach City Manager Rodney Brimlow, who used to work for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Because the very same person who is retired, with all the benefits and things that he’s inherited by being a member of this agency, is now saying our first responders in the same community in which he was serving are no longer deserving of this,” said the sheriff.

At issue is Tony’s request for raises he wants for BSO deputies working in Deerfield Beach, raises he argues are past due.

A 7News crew asked the city to speak with Brimlow and was referred to Mayor Todd Drosky, who said the sheriff’s request exceeds the agreed-upon 5% increase..

“The sheriff is asking for more money, and when we ask to justify where those ‘x’ dollars are going, we have not received a response,” said the mayor.

Instead, Drosky said, the city received a termination notice from the sheriff.

“His letter to the City of Deerfield Beach is a termination of services effective September 30th,” said Drosky.

Tony said Brimlow has filed a police report against him.

“This city manager filed a false police report with [the Florida Department of Law Enforcement] alleging that I have threatened his life, and he’s fearful that I may harm him and his family,” he said

The mayor denies a report has been filed but said the city manager doesn’t feel safe coming to work.

“Based upon the call, the roll call that the sheriff had, that [the city manager] has elected to work remote for the time being,” said Drosky.

The sheriff played some of that roll call in his post Monday. In the video, he blames the lack of a new contract squarely on Brimlow.

“He’s saying none of you deserve it. There’s no [expletive] tap dancing around it; that’s what he’s telling you guys,” said Tony.

In the video, Tony goes on to tell his deputies he’ll continue fighting for them.

“I don’t give a damn who’s friends with him and wanna take it back to him, let him know I’m coming, I’m absolutely coming, I’m absolutely coming,” he said.

The tone in Tony’s video is not helpful, Drosky said.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that language from the sheriff, again, when we’re trying to put a marriage together. That’s terminology that I would not use,” said the mayor.

If the negotiations do not result in an agreement, there is a two-year transition period in place during which BSO would still provide services to Deerfield Beach. City officials said they’re considering multiple options, including starting their own police department.

