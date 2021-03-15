In-person, virtual 2021 Broward Heart Walk held in memory of Rick Case

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2021 Broward Heart Walk mixed in-person and virtual events to raise funds for heart disease research and education, with some help from two South Florida businesses.

7News cameras captured walkers at Rick Case Kia in Sunrise, Sunday.

In-person and virtual walkers aimed to celebrate heart disease and stroke survivors, as well as to raise life-saving funds for research.

The walk, organized by the American Heart Association, was chaired by Andrew Koenig, the president of City Furniture. The South Florida company committed $300,000 this year, the largest ever amount for any Broward Heart Walk corporate sponsor.

“The Broward Heart Walk’s goal is to raise over $1.5 million, and I’m happy to say we’re very close to achieving our goal,” said Koenig.

The 2021 event was dedicated in memory of auto magnate Rick Case, a longtime champion of the cause.

“Back then, the funds were going national, and one of the things that Rick said was, ‘I want to make sure that, if we raised money here in the community, the money stays in the community,'” said Rita Case, “so 100% of the money since Rick led the Heart Walk years back stays here in Broward County for research and for education on heart disease.”

“All that money is going to life-saving research here in our local community, so we need everybody in the community to help us out, help us reach our goal, because that money raised is going to go back into our community, keeping us healthier and safer,” said Koenig.

As an ongoing community partner with the Miami Dolphins, City Furniture teamed up with Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the event to boost heart health awareness

As for Rick Case, in addition to supporting the efforts of the American Heart Association, his philanthropic work also benefitted the Boys & Girls clubs of Broward County, Habitat for Humanity and many other organizations across South Florida.

