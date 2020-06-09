In open letter, BSO details policies against racial discrimination

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — In an open letter to the public, the Broward Sheriff’s Office detailed the polices that are already in place to best protect residents from any and all forms of racial discrimination.

In the document, issued Tuesday, officials also stressed that their agency is committed to transparency and even more discussions with citizens and community leaders in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

BSO becomes the latest law enforcement agency in the country to outline their policies to the public.

Officials said BSO is already complying with the so-called “8 Can’t Wait” recommendations, including:

a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds

a requirement for officers to de-escalate, warn before shooting, and exhaust all other means before firing their weapon

officers have a duty to intervene

use of force continuum required

comprehensive reporting each time an officer uses force

Broward County Undersheriff Nichole Anderson discussed the agency’s anti-discrimination policies during a news conference.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been in compliance and will remain in compliance with the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ recommendations,” she said. “BSO has policies that speak specifically to the recommendations, and our focus at this point is to look to see how we can improve upon these policies.”

The letter also states BSO is committed to having a better understanding of discrimination within the criminal justice system, address the problems and explore solutions.

