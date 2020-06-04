In letter to DeSantis, BSO union president asks for Sheriff Tony’s removal

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association has formally asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

In a letter sent Thursday, BSO Union President Jeff Bell wrote to the governor, “I respectfully ask you to remove Gregory Tony from office before his lack of ability, lack of qualifications and lack of judgment cost more lives at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

The latest pushback in the weekslong showdown between Tony and the union that represents BSO deputies comes weeks after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a preliminary investigation into the sheriff, following allegations he failed to disclose on his law enforcement applications that he shot and killed a man when he was 14 years old while living in Philadelphia.

Tony has said the shooting was in self-defense, and the courts cleared him.

His campaign claimed his opponent in the race for Broward sheriff, former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, is behind the leak of information.

Israel has denied leaking any documents.

Tony addressed the matter last month.

“It’s not about an application that I filled out 17 years ago. It’s about serving this community,” he said, and I refuse to take place in this political slandering.”

In his letter, Bell went on to say, “In the past month, there have been numerous revelations about the character and sworn statements made by Gregory Tony that not only would have prevented him from being appointed sheriff, but would have prevented him from ever being a law enforcement [officer] for any agency in the state of Florida.”

Bell filed a civil rights lawsuit against the sheriff after Tony suspended him back in April. Bell was placed on leave after accusing the sheriff of not providing deputies with proper equipment to protect against COVID-19.

That lawsuit was dismissed.

Bell’s statement was issued hours after protesters marched in support of BSO Deputy Ron Thurston. Thurston was reassigned after he vocalized on social media that he’s not happy with the lack of diversity within the agency.

“He has his First Amendment right, just like every other citizen in this country, and I feel that he should be allowed to speak out on things,” said Thurston’s sister, Vernika Eli Moore.

Demonstrators demanded that Thurston be given his job back.

“We’re here standing with him to make sure that he’s back in his job where he belongs,” said Thurston’s sister, KayKay Grant.

Thurston’s family and friends believe Tony was motivated to take action because Thurston is a vocal supporter of Sheriff Israel.

“It’s retaliation. I don’t think that the sheriff likes my brother very much for speaking his mind,” said Moore.

“What Deputy Thurston has spoken to is one of the biggest problems in this country. We don’t have police departments that reflect the community,” said protester Johnny McCray.

Thursday night, DeSantis’ office released a statement that read, “Broward voters will have the opportunity to decide who will be their sheriff.”

