In letter to BSO union, Sheriff Tony says deputies’ safety is top priority

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is firing back at the department’s union as tensions between them continue to escalate, assuring deputies that their safety is his top priority.

In a lengthy letter issued Thursday evening, Tony addressed a wide array of issues, including deputies’ claiming lack of access to personal protective equipment.

The letter, divided in three sections, reads in part, “The vote of no confidence that you are making a decision upon is also about Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Nothing is more important to me and the command staff than the safety of the men and women who work for BSO as we continue to provide vital public safety services during this pandemic.”

The sheriff’s missive comes nearly a week after he suspended Jeff Bell, president of the BSO Deputies Association, following an op-ed Bell wrote, published in the SunSentinel, criticizing Tony and what he described as a PPE shortage.

In his letter, Tony addressed Bell’s assertions concerning that his leadership. He wrote, “When I arrived at BSO, my top priority was and still is, to have the best trained, best equipped, and most respected law enforcement agency in Florida and the country.”

The sheriff wrote about everything he has accomplished as the leader of the department. He said, in a little more than a year, deputies are receiving more training, have been given more rifles and vests, and received the highest pay raise in 25 years.

“We will not come up short and penny pinch during a time of crisis,” Tony said in a news conference.

But in his editorial, Bell claimed deputies did not have enough safety supplies to fight the coronavirus.

“For any rogue employee to come off and present these comments,” said Tony during the news conference.

Bell’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, said he is concerned that his client was suspended for exercising his First Amendment right and voicing the concerns of union members.

“He’s not rogue. He’s doing his job,” said Schwartzreich.

Two deputies who requested to have their identities hidden told 7News they don’t have the supplies they need.

“I have yet to receive any gloves. There’s a minimal supply of hand sanitizer,” said one of the deputies.

The sheriff responded to this in his letter, writing, “I know that every deputy has concerns about PPE, and some are wondering whether BSO will be able to continue to provide adequate PPE for the duration of the pandemic. The short answer is yes.”

Bell, meanwhile, called his suspension unlawful and wants his job back.

Schwartzreich said he and his client disagree with the sheriff’s response and stand by the letter calling for a vote of no confidence.

“We are filing a declaratory action in federal court, a junction that should be filed this weeks, so he can be returned to duties,” said the attorney.

That injunction was file. Wednesday. Bell is waiting for a hearing.

In his statement, Tony added, “On a more personal note, the allegations made against me in the call for a vote of no confidence were simply not true. ”

Tony then listed each allegation one by one and refuted them.

About 1,400 BSO deputies who belong to the union are currently taking part in a no-confidence vote against the sheriff that will continue through April 20. Those results will be announced later this month.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.