In caravans, local protesters call for end of Florida’s stay-at-home orders

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters in South Florida came together to voice their opposition to Florida’s current stay-at-home orders brought on by COVID-19.

Holding up signs that read “End the shutdown” and “Facts over fears,” demonstrators met at various locations on Sunday to form caravans, including the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Hollwood.

“We need to reopen the state economically, and we also need to give access to beaches and to other open areas,” said protester Rachael Cohen, one of the caravan’s organizers, at the Hollywood location.

The caravans traveled across parts of South Florida with the goal of putting pressure on local and state officials to start lifting some restrictions.

Rachael Cohen said those who gathered extend across ideological and party lines.

“We are liberals, libertarians, Trump supporters and everything in between,” she said.

Organizer Yishai Cohen said that what unites them is a willingness to put a stop to the fear-mongering.

“We can try to be scientific about this. We can try to be aware of a lot of the parameters that are in play, and make wise and smart decisions, not only be driven by fear,” he said.

Demonstrators said the economic impacts brought on by having many businesses remain closed could be devastating for the country.

“We just want to be clear that any job that puts food on the table for a Florida family is an essential job,” said Rachael Cohen.

The protest comes two days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will be working with South Florida mayors to decide the best course of action for each region.

“I’m going to work with them to figure out what makes the most sense, in terms of this next phase,” he said.

Many local mayors are already looking into the possibility of reopening some businesses soon, with input from health professionals, but an exact timeline remains unclear.

The different caravans that were traveling across South Florida are all expected to meet at a central location in Delray Beach. They mirror several other protests that are taking place around the country.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

