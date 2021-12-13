COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A church in Cooper City is driven to help the community for the holiday season.

Square Root Church held its fourth annual toy drive, Sunday morning.

Pastor Paul Preston partnered with Honda and other car groups in the community to bring gifts to children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“We feel this is very important, because what it shows is that we can come together, especially after everything that we’ve just faced in the last few years, and see that there is a change that we can make, a difference in this world, by being able to give these gifts to kids,” said Preston, “and we pray that through them, lives will be changed and healed.”

Over 3,000 toys were driven out in Type R Hondas to the hospital located in Hollywood.

