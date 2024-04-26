FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A first-of-its-kind immersive space opened its doors at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The museum on Friday morning hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MAGNA-TILES Studio.

The brand-new space lets children explore, create and let their imaginations run wild, combining the power of play with an immersive learning experience.

Joe Cox, the museum’s president and CEO, described MAGNA-TILES Studio’s limitless possibilities.

“What is so exciting is, they’re going to take these MAGNA-TILES and create space engines, create submarines for their unicorn, and just have an amazing, amazing experience while learning about magnetism, light, color,” he said. “It really is a full STEAM experience.”

The workshop has five creation stations filled with magnet-building activities. The play sets are designed to enhance children’s skills and understanding of art, science, technology, engineering and math.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.