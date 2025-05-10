FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cancer patient rang the bell as she completed chemotherapy for the second time.

Mariana Beltan marked the significant milestone in her recovery at Broward Health Medical Center, Friday.

The 27 year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2022.

After finishing treatment back then, she faced a relapse and had to fight the disease again.

But Friday, she said the moment is more than a milestone.

“It means everything. I’m reborn again, I’m a new person, I’m healthy, and I’m alive,” said Beltan.

Beltan said that with her 7-year-old son by her side, it’s the best gift she could receive ahead of Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.