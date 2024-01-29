The 911 call from the Miramar man who, police said, was pretending to be a Pembroke Pines police officer shows 29-year-old Davonte Thompson calling police after he had pulled a person over.

“What’s your name,’ the dispatcher said.

“Davonte,” said Thompson.

“It’s non-emergency. I actually had a car, um, serving out of lanes and like almost caused an accident,” said Thompson.

Deputies said Thompson pulled a driver at a TD Bank in Pembroke Pines and then called 911 himself.

“I was able to make him stop with my old badge,” said Thompson.

“OK,” said the dispatcher.

“I used to be in law enforcement,” said Thompson.

Investigators said the badge Thompson is referring to, is a stolen badge from Louisiana.

“He was driving very reckless. Right now, he’s here at the bank,” said Thompson. “We don’t need people on the road like this. I’m not even on duty.”

When police arrived at the parking lot of the bank, they arrested Thompson, charging him with impersonating a police officer.

The next day, when Thompson bonded out of jail, he did not deny that he pulled someone over, just like he had told police when he was arrested.

“I was just trying to get somebody off the street,” said Thompson.

Part of Thompson’s release from jail is on the condition that he undergoes a mental evaluation within 10 days.

