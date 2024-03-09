HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet owner accused of doing nothing to prevent the brutal mauling of his 8-month-old puppy shared his side of the story following his arrest on an animal cruelty charge.

7News cameras captured Jonathan Corraliza as he walked out of the Broward County Jail, Thursday night.

Authorities said Corraliza did nothing to help his puppy Hildy as she was being attacked.

Shortly after he bonded out of jail, Corraliza discussed the incident exclusively with 7News.

“I couldn’t come to terms with euthanizing my baby, and I cared for her,” he said.

Corraliza indicated that the incident in question is being misinterpreted.

“I feel like I’m being attacked for not euthanizing my dog,” he said.

Disturbing cellphone video captured the moment two larger dogs mauled Hildy along the 1500 block of Coolidge Street, Dec. 7.

The neighbor who recorded the video said he called police.

“What I heard was excruciating sounds of a dog in pain and screaming,” said the neighbor during a phone interview.

Since that moment, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Corraliza and removed Hildy from the home.

Thanks to the rescue group Paws 2 Care Coalition and the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, the puppy’s life was saved.

On Wednesday, Corraliza turned himself in to the Broward County Jail. The next day, he faced a judge.

Corraliza said he looks forward to his day in court.

“I’ll get my day to say my piece, and I just want to let everyone know that I’m extremely sorry about everything, but I’m not a dog fighter, at all,” he said.

Hildy has since made a full recovery.

As for Corraliza, he pleaded not guilty through his attorney and is expected back in court soon.

