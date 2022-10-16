DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken farm worker in Davie is pleading for information as she searches for her baby goat that was stolen in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video captured two men walking right into HAPPI Farm along Orange Drive, at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

The perpetrators are seeing going into a pen. As they come back out, one of them is seen holding Tonka, Diana McClure’s 5-month-old goat.

McClure, who owns Tonka and works at HAPPI Farm, told 7News on Sunday that the thieves only had one target in mind.

“They didn’t check out anything else. There was money here; they didn’t take it. There were other animals. There’s saddles, there’s valuable things for smaller animals here that are easy to carry,” she said. “They didn’t take anything. They focused on her, and they came and got her.”

The theft has left McClure devastated, because to her, Tonka is like her child.

“She’s very social. She’s very attached to me; I bottle-fed her since she was a baby,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep last night. I kept waking up, checking my camera to see that hopefully they brought her back maybe. I’m hoping they get annoyed with her and bring her back, something, I don’t know. I want her back.”

McClure said she’s going to do everything she can to get Tonka back.

“I’m heartbroken. I can’t sleep. I can’t go to work today. I’m gonna drive around Miami and find all these places that supposedly collect animals or whatever, and I’m gonna try it and find her,” she said as she held back tears. “I just hope that nothing bad has happened to us before that, you know, because I know that there’s many different intentions on her, but to me, I’m thinking their focus is on her. Either they really wanted her, or somebody wanted her out of here.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.