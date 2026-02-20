CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A written threat found in a bathroom at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs prompted an increase in security, one day after a similar threat was reported at a nearby school.

A picture shows the message written on a bathroom mirror on the Taravella campus, located at 10600 Riverside Drive, Friday.

The message reads in part, “Two o’clock I’m going to kill everyone.”

According to Coral Springs Police, this is the second such threat in two days. A similar threat was reported at Coral Glades High School on Thursday.

The threat at Coral Glades, however, was deemed unfounded.

