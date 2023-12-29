FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is rolling again after thieves swiped his electric skateboard, and he has a local group to thank.

Vincent Richardson said he uses his one-wheel as his mode of transportation everywhere he goes.

“I do not use my car. I use only my one-wheel; that’s all,” said Richardson.

But a routine trip to a Target location in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month was different. Thieves sneaked up on Richardson and took his one-wheel right out of his cart before he got inside.

“After he took the board, and I knew that it was gone, depression. I got so depressed, man,” he said. “I’m going like, ‘Man, what am I going to do? I can’t run after him,'” said Richardson.

Richardson said he chased after the getaway car, opened the door, and was faced with a knife.

The subjects got away with his one-wheel board, which Richardson said costs over $1,500.

It’s an amount that, Richardson said, he cannot afford to replace the board.

Luckily for him, the one-wheel community in South Florida is more than just one guy.

The South Florida Onewheel Group stepped up to help Richardson replace his board.

“We get together to do stuff like this when stuff happens, we support our group very well, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of a group like this. It’s pretty awesome,” said Cory Boehne of the South Florida Onewheel group.

The replaced one-wheeler is easier than it looks, even for a novice.

A member of the group showed 7News reporter Jack Royer how to ride one.

“Go faster, backwards to slow down, and then just jump off with both feet,” said the member.

South Florida Onewheel is a close-knit group, as they keep an eye out for the stolen board and the subjects.

“We have literally gone and gotten boards back from people who have stolen them. We watch, we look, we check pawn shops, we check the online ads,” said Boehne. “If we find you, we’ll come and take it.”

For now, Richardson is back on one wheel and has put the brazen snatch-and-grab behind him.

“I’m floating again,” he said.

The thieves remain on the run, and police currently do not have any leads.

The group said they will keep an eye out in case they see Richardson’s board pop up anywhere around town.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

