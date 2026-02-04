HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s heart is shattered after her furry friend was mauled by pit bulls during a walk, Monday afternoon.

Samantha Stone-Lorenzo was taking her best friend, 10-year-old Domino, a Jack Russell terrier, on an afternoon walk in Hallandale Beach when things took a deadly turn after the pair approached another woman walking her two pit bull mixes.

“Such a tragedy, that little dog didn’t deserve to die that way,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Upon spotting her small dog, Stone-Lorenzo said one of the woman’s pit bulls lunged at them.

“I made every effort to prevent any situation. Her dog just overpowered her,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Before the attack, she saw one of the pit bulls carrying a toy, and then its demeanor shifted.

“I was like, ‘Oh, how cute, with the dog with the ball.’ The dog dropped the ball, the whole energy changed,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

At one point, the pit bull had Domino’s neck in its mouth, according to Stone-Lorenzo, as both women attempted to break up the vicious attack.

“She tried to grab hold of my dog’s back legs or sweatshirt, anything so that I could get a grip on trying to keep her dog off of me,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Witnesses in the area came by to help as she also worked to defend herself from the dog.

“People stopped, jumped out of their cars, left and right,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

At that point, several people worked together in a desperate attempt to pull the dogs apart, with one man finally managing to pry open the pit bull’s mouth. Unfortunately, it was too late to save Domino.

“The hero of the day came from across the street out of his home with a four-foot crowbar. He was able to finally pop open. By then, my dog was – there was no more neck, he was destroyed,” said Stone-Lorenzo. “He was deceased.”

The owner of the pit bulls was also injured in the attack. She was later taken to the hospital.

As for Stone-Lorenzo, she’s trying to process what happened, losing her furry friend violently and tragically, with just his collar and toys as a reminder.

“It’s all I have left. His leash and his toys,” said Stone-Lorenzo. “I’m devastated.”

Domino was an emotional support animal, helping comfort Stone-Lorenzo after her husband passed away.

“He was just a good, good dog. And perhaps, their dogs were good too until they saw something the size of prey that they could pounce on,” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Despite the tragic circumstances that ripped her friend away, she said the attack could’ve been worse.

“It’s hard to say, but, however, it’s better him than a kid. What if it had been a baby in a stroller waving their little stuffed animal or something?” said Stone-Lorenzo.

Broward Animal Control returned to the area on Wednesday. Officials told 7News they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Stone-Lorenzo told 7News the only option she believes is left for the pit bull responsible for the attack is for it to be euthanized.

County officials said the pit bull is currently quarantined. It’s unclear what decision will be made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.