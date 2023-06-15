LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses were stunned to see the takedown of a man’s arrest in Lauderhill and even more shocked at what they heard from a responding police officer.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, an area resident who asked not to be identified described that she witnessed.

“I heard him screaming; that’s what I noticed first,” she said

She said it was the screaming that led her to grab her cellphone and start recording, Thursday morning, at first from her window.

A man was taken down by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and their K-9, assisted by Lauderhill Police.

“He started screaming louder and louder, so I went outside to the patio,” said the witness.

In the video, the man can be heard letting out loud screams while the K-9 remained gripped tightly onto him.

“Y’all get him off of him?” the resident was heard yelling out to the officers in the cellphone video.

“So I was telling them to take the dog off of him, because he wasn’t resisting,” said the witness.

The footage captured one officer yelling at her to get back inside.

“If you wanna get shot, just come outside, then,” the officer was heard yelling.

“Really?!” the woman recording the video was heard saying.

“The guy was out there, he wasn’t doing anything. Well, he was laid out, like, he wasn’t resisting, so that’s why I was, like, upset about the dog,” said the witness, “and then for him to say that was like – that was uncalled for, at all. He could have just said, ‘Go inside of the house.'”

As of Thursday afternoon, 7News learned the man who was apprehended was wanted on a charge out of Palm Beach County, but it remains unclear what that charge is.

The woman who recorded the video, however, said the Lauderhill Police officer should face consequences.

“You’re not protecting people, telling regular people that you would shoot us if we come outside,” she added. “That’s not how you say stuff.”

Lauderhill Police spokesperson William Gordon told 7News said that they are looking into “the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, and the comments made are being investigated by our agency.”

7News also reached out to BSO about the use of the K-9. A spokesperson said the dog is trained to continue to engage the suspect until they are fully secured. They also said that the method is reviewed every time it is used.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for information about what charges the man who was arrested is facing.

