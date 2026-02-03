HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A car driver is searching for answers after a hit and run crash outside his home left his car damaged and unusable.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Stu Dennen said the crash occurred two weeks ago along North 25th Avenue in Hollywood.

“There’s damage here, and a broken axle in there,” said Dennen as he showed 7News the car damage from the crash.

Neighborhood cameras captured a blue Tesla plowing into Dennen’s white Altima, which was parked in front of his home, during the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

The driver got out, appeared to survey the damage, and then decided to drive away.

“People make mistakes, and sometimes fear leads them to make the wrong decision,” said Dennen.

Dennen filed a police report the morning of the crash, but since then, he said he’s heard nothing back.

He said that night, he did confront someone he saw outside his home.

“I actually opened my front door, and I yelled at her, and I said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ and she said, ‘I’m looking for a ring.'” said Dennen.

But it was only later that he discovered that his car had been crashed into, and found out through surveillance video that the woman may have been the same one behind the wheel.

“The second video showing the female walking back about 35 minutes later, picking up pieces from her vehicle,” said Dennen. “She knew she was in trouble; she knew that she did something she was purposely trying to cover up.”

Now, he hopes to turn to 7News viewers who may recognize the driver or the blue Tesla.

“I’m hoping that somebody can recognize the female,” he said

Dennen said his neighbor told him the woman was wearing high heels at the time of the crash.

“My neighbor specifically said she was wearing a flight attendant’s uniform,” said Dennen. “I would like to get it resolved, cause it shouldn’t fall on me.”

However, Dennen says he wants his car fixed.

“It is an opportunity for her and I to talk, and for her to apologize, and from there we can make this right,” said Dennen.

7News contacted Hollywood Police to get an update or potential leads on the case, but did not receive a response.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

