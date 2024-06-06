PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out as she prepares to take legal action against Office Depot, nearly a year after surveillance video captured a delivery driver shoving her into her own home.

Rosemary Osorio ordered furniture, but she said Sadiki Washington instead delivered pain and fear on June 22, 2023.

“I was so shaken up. To this day, I’m still afraid. This has impacted my life in so many ways,” she said.

Osorio on Wednesday shared her account of the incident exclusively with 7News.

Police and prosecutors call Washington’s actions an occupied burglary and battery.

“Every time I watch that video, I have shivers,” she said.

The delivery drama went down after Osorio ordered a desk and a cabinet.

Surveillance video captured Washington coming to the front door and dropping off one smaller item.

The footage goes on to show the delivery driver and Osorio disagreeing over whether the larger piece can be brought to the back of the home.

“You need to go around. I can’t receive this here; I don’t have space,” Osorio is heard telling Washington.

Osorio said she wanted the cabinet brought to the back of the property, because it wouldn’t fit in the front, which, she said, set off the driver.

“He makes his way in, he grabs me and shoves me and pushes me with force to the ground,” she said.

“You’re going to jail!” Osorio is heard yelling in the video.

Osorio called 911, and Pembroke Pines Police responded to the home shortly after.

The surveillance video shows officers placing Washington in handcuffs.

The suspect went to jail, but nearly 12 months later, attorney Adam Ingber said he has filed a lawsuit on Osorio’s behalf.

“We’re looking for justice in the criminal court and the civil court,” he said.

But Ingber said he’s concerned with the pending criminal case due to a motion to dismiss led by Washington’s defense attorney.

In the legal document, Washington’s attorney contends, “The video provided by the State in discovery is handpicked and incomplete.”

A spokesperson for the Broward State Attorney’s Office said they can’t comment in detail because the case is still ongoing.

But for Osorio, who went to the emergency room after that day at her door, she still doesn’t feel safe at home.

“That is supposed to be your sanctuary to this day. I don’t open the door to anybody,” she said.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said their prosecutors are now in possession of all of the videos needed and have provided them to the defense, so now the case can resume.

