DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said that he shaken and searching for answers after receiving hate-filled mail sent to his home. Now, his attorneys are demanding an investigation to find out who sent the mail.

The mail came from a fashion brand and was sent through a mail house. While these brands should have security measures in place to prevent these incidents from happening, the victim said it is clear the ones he received slipped through the cracks.

“The words jumped off the postcard, off the magazine. I was in shock,” said a Deerfield Beach man identified as Kenneth. “This hate is a cancer, and unless you stop it in the beginning, it’s going to spread.”

Kenneth told 7News that he’s afraid that he would be targeted after he received hateful mail with offensive language in the addressee line.

“What we’re afraid of is the person or perpetrators who are doing this, will eventually become so emboldened that they will act,” said attorney Larry Taylor Jr..

Kenneth and his attorneys are now speaking out against the hateful act.

“I never felt like this in my life, where I can’t sleep, my body’s not functioning the way it should be, and I don’t know. Am I being targeted? Or the people in my over 55 community being targeted? Where does this come from and who’s hateful enough to do something like this?” said Kenneth. “This has [got to] stop and it’s [got to] stop now.”

It is unclear how his address ended up on these mailing lists and who wrote the menacing messages in the addressee line, but his attorneys are determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“He did what a man of conscience does. He decided that he would not sit back,” said attorney Greg Francis.

“We need to put a light on this darkness that has crept from up and has rot, and has become so emboldened,” said Taylor Jr.

The attorneys said that they plan to file reports with law enforcement agencies.

Officials with the two fashion brands that Kenneth received mail from said that they will work with third-party vendors to make sure that this would never happen again.

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