FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned parent is blaming school officials for mishandling the recent discovery of bullets that were found at a Catholic school in Fort Lauderdale.

The parent, who spoke with 7News on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity, is one of several who are raising concerns about three bullets found inside St. Jerome Catholic School last week.

“I want to know my child is safe when he goes to school,” said the parent. “To be honest, I’m a little scared for my kid, you know. When bullets are found at school, it’s quite concerning.”

Three .223 caliber bullets were found near the school’s auditorium on Oct. 8.

“All I know is that they were found somewhere around the auditorium, and where they were found, there’s no camera there,” said the parent.

School officials said police were called, the campus was searched, and no threat was found.

But parents want to know what the school plans to do next.

“I would like to see some kind of plan of action. ‘What are we going to do about it?'” said the parent who spoke with 7News. “If you can’t tell me who put the bullets there, the least you can do is tell me what you’re going to do to prevent a tragedy from happening. I want some kind of game plan.”

The auditorium is used by other groups.

On Friday, the school sent an email that reads in part:

“We are asking all parents at home who own any firearm (specifically rifles) that would use .223 bullets, to please inspect the firearm and cartridges to make sure there are no missing bullets … and in the case of missing bullets, we ask you immediately report it to both Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the school.”

But for the parent who spoke with 7News, this is not enough.

“Nothing’s been done; we’re completely left in the dark,” he said. “They said, ‘We found these bullets, we don’t know who put them them, we don’t know how they got there, and that’s the end of that.'”

Officials with the Archdiocese of Miami, who oversee this school, said they’ve been aware of this situation, adding that St. Jerome’s administrators followed protocol in their reaction.

