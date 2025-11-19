ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a missing 10-year-old girl from Margate is making a passionate plea for information on her whereabouts.

Speaking with the press in Orlando, Gordon Terrelonge spoke about the last time he saw her and said he wants her to come home.

“Please, I beg, I’m begging from the bottom of my heart. I just want to find my daughter. I want her to come home,” he said.

Terrelonge added he is seeking the public’s help in providing any information that can reunite him with her.

“If she’s out there, and if she can hear me now, we’re going to find you. Just hold on,” he said.

According to Margate Police, Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge was last seen in June.

Officials said Gordon is the one who reported Gabrielle missing. They said he took a polygraph test and passed.

Gabrielle’s mother, Passha Davis, was arrested last month for shoplifting at a Dollar Tree store in Margate.

Eleven days after her arrest, police learned of Gabrielle’s disappearance and issued a Missing Endangered notice for her.

Davis has since been charged with child neglect and remains behind bars.

As for Gordon, he just wants his baby girl back home, and he won’t give up searching.

“She likes to eat Funyuns chips, she likes pizza. She wants to be a princess,” he said. “We definitely have leads, and they’re doing something about it and best believe that she’s somewhere. We just need to keep searching.”

Anyone with information about Gabrielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

