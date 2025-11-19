ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a missing 10-year-old girl from Margate is making a passionate plea for information on her whereabouts.

Speaking with the press in Orlando, Gordon Terrelonge spoke about the last time he saw her and said he wants her to come home.

“Please, I beg, I’m begging from the bottom of my heart. I just want to find my daughter. I want her to come home,” he said.

He added he is seeking the public’s help in providing any information that can reunite him with her.

“If she’s out there and if she can hear me now, we’re going to find you. Just hold on,” he said.

According to Margate Police, 10-year-old Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge has been missing for months as she was last seen in June.

Officials say Gordon is the one who reported Gabrielle missing. They say he took a polygraph test and passed.

Gabrielle’s mother, Passha Davis, was arrested last month for shoplifting at a Dollar Tree store in Margate. She has been charged with child neglect and remains behind bars.

Anyone with information about Gabrielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 911.

