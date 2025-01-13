FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man, who was badly beaten, is recounting the terrifying moments an intruder attacked him inside his Fort Lauderdale apartment.

Seventy-three-year-old Norm is attempting to get back into his routine after he was beaten and left bruised over the weekend.

“I thought he was going to kill me. He was very hardcore,” he said.

According to police, 48-year-old Joseph Soini attacked the 73-year-old inside his apartment at Leisure Beach South on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Give me your money. Give me your money. At first, I guess that’s probably another mistake I made. I said, well you know, I don’t have anything,” he said.” He kept beating me and choking me.”

The building surveillance showed Soini go up in the elevator and then come back down and walk into Norm’s first-floor unit.

Minutes later, Norm returned from taking out the trash.

“I went in, took a few steps, this guy comes out and says ‘Get on the floor and put your head down,’ and then he started kicking and beat me,” he said.

Norm said that the man first demanded money and then beat him senselessly with a trophy. He added that he felt his life flashing before his eyes.

“Then he said ‘Ball up, I’m going to light you on fire.’ I said ‘Come on man I don’t want to die'” he said.

Soini eventually stole thousands of dollars and Norm’s bike and car.

“Where I made my big mistake is I didn’t lock my door on the way out,” said Norm.

Police tracked Soini down early Saturday in the car off of Federal Highway. Officials used a grappler to take down the stolen vehicle.

According to court records, Soini has a three-decade-long criminal past, including grand theft auto and burglary.

He appeared in court on Sunday and was charged with grand theft auto and possession of cocaine.

Soini is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Broward County Jail. Prosecutors are expected to file additional charges.

